Homeless shelter plan opposed by businesses in Oakland's Jack London Square

OAKLAND -- Some business owners in Oakland's Jack London Square are fighting back against a plan to bring a homeless shelter into the area. They say business has been tough and fear a shelter would deter potential customers.

The last year has presented challenges for Markus Supply Ace Hardware. Burglars came in through the roof to try to get into the safe. Customers' cars have been broken into and, recently, a van parked on their lot was set on fire.

Owner Brian Altwarg is concerned that bringing a homeless shelter into the area would drive badly needed business away.

"I don't think it's a good idea," Altwarg said. "I think that Jack London Square is a beautiful place and, if you bring the homeless shelter down here, people are not going to come here and it's just going to make it harder for Oakland."

Markus Hardware has been in the family since the 1920s. Brian is a fourth-generation business owner and his daughter hopes to carry on that legacy.

"My daughter, who's seven, wants to work here," he said.

A group of business owners gathered Thursday outside Jack London Inn, site of the proposed 110 room homeless shelter. Many say they are struggling to keep their doors open.

Dorcia White, who co-owns Everett & Jones BBQ, says she would rather welcome new businesses that could attract more customers to the area.

"It's not that I'm anti-homeless but I'm looking for a walkable area," White said. "I'm thinking of bringing something in here that would draw crowds."

Former police chief LeRonne Armstrong organized the business owners. He claims the city wasn't transparent with its plan to build a homeless shelter in the middle of a shopping and entertainment district.

"We have to have a comprehensive strategy on how we're going to address the homeless problem," Armstrong said. "There are several abandoned residential locations in the city of Oakland that could be converted to some type of transitional housing. I think, when we make these decisions, we have to be mindful of the communities that we are impacting."

Carol Altwarg with Markus Hardware says she loves Oakland and is committed to keeping her businesses open. She hopes the city will reconsider its plan so her store can thrive.

"I would like to see it go somewhere else," Altwarg said. "I think it's needed but not in an area that's supposed to be the jewel of Oakland."

The city of Oakland issued a response saying it did hold a community meeting and it is currently reviewing the feedback.