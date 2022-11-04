Homeless man faces felony assault charges after attacking Cal students

BERKELEY -- A homeless Berkeley man is facing felony assault charges for allegedly attacking a pair of Cal students last month.

The attack happened two weeks ago as the two students were walking along Durant Avenue about a block south of campus.

Berkeley assault suspect Lucas Glassy. Berkeley Police Department

Police say 30-year-old Lucas Glassy cursed at the students, beat them with a stick and then chased them. According to reports, the suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 21 and is facing two counts of felony assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Police said Glassy has since been linked to at least two other attacks.