Homeless encampment growing next to Garfield Elementary in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A growing encampment near one Oakland elementary school has neighbors and parents concerned.

There are about a half dozen people who live in the encampment behind Garfield Elementary School. KPIX 5 spoke with one resident of the encampment who said he didn't want his name revealed or his face to be shown on camera.

"I was born and raised up here at this house, so I've been here like 52 years," he said. The resident says he actually attended Garfield Elementary as a child and now lives in one of the cars along 23rd Avenue on the backside of the school near the playground.

The encampment is a growing concern for parents and neighbors.

"It's unsafe. I mean, garbage, what's being thrown. I mean it's recess where they go and play," said Amelia Yepez who is the parent of three children who all attend Garfield Elementary.

"I've seen needles on the ground, and it's just more and more people moving in. We have a school. That shouldn't be going on," said Sharee Robinson who lives nearby.

Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo, who represents the Fruitvale area, said he's concerned about the encampment near the school as well. He says it's been growing along 23rd Avenue between Foothill Boulevard and East 17th Street for the past few months.

"The law is very clear. You cannot be within 100 yards of a school. You cannot block the sidewalk getting to the school," said Gallo.

But with approximately 10,000 people living in Oakland, he says there aren't enough resources to go around.

"The issue is enforcing it," said Gallo. "I'll clear it and they go to the other side, and you come back a week later and they're back over here."

One of the encampment residents said he understands why people are upset, but also said he has nowhere else to go.

"I apologize because if I was in the school, I would feel a certain kind of way too, but we can only do the best we can," he said.

Gallo said there will be city workers out near the school Wednesday to offer temporary housing to those living in the encampment.

