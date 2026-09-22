Central California high school abruptly cancels football season amid investigation

A high school on California's Central Coast has abruptly canceled the remainder of the 2026 football season as officials launch an investigation into the program.

On Monday, officials with the San Benito High School District announced the varsity football season at Hollister High School was canceled.

"We recognize that this is disappointing news for our students, families, coaches, and broader school community," Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum said. "We understand the time, effort, commitment, and support that go into a high school athletic season, and we recognize the impact this decision has on those who have invested so much in the program."

Dear Members of the Hollister High School Community:



Attached is an update on the status of the Hollister High School varsity football season: pic.twitter.com/Zs7EySI8UM — Baler News (@BalerNews) September 21, 2026

Tenenbaum added, "This decision was not made lightly, and the District has carefully considered the circumstances and the interests of all our students."

The team had a record of 3-0 before the season was canceled.

District officials said they were reviewing a matter involving members of the varsity football team and said the number of student-athletes available to safely field a team was "not sufficient." The district did not provide additional details about the matter, citing student privacy and maintaining the integrity of the review.

On Sept. 10, the district announced that head varsity football coach Thomas Sullivan was placed on paid administrative leave while the district conducted an investigation. Longtime Hollister football coach Chris Cameron was named the interim coach, and the Haybalers won their game the following day.

Last week, district officials announced that the school was going to forfeit its varsity matchup against Alisal High School, which was scheduled for Sept. 17. The junior varsity and flag football games scheduled for that day continued as scheduled.

Following both announcements, the district said it was unable to provide additional details due to the investigation.

Hollister High School serves about 3,300 students in San Benito County.