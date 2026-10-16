Hollister cancels town hall meetings amid outcry over layoffs, budget woes

A community on California's Central Coast announced town hall meetings have been canceled, amid an ongoing outcry over budget woes that have led to layoffs.

On Thursday, Hollister City Manager Ana Cortez said that meetings were suspended "until further notice." Cortez cited concerns among city employees about personal safety.

"The City remains committed to transparency, public engagement, and open dialogue. However, disagreement over City policies and decisions must never become personal intimidation or harassment of public employees," Cortez said. "Our employees deserve to perform their duties in an environment free from fear, threats, and hostility. Their safety and well-being are a priority."

On Oct. 2, the City Council adopted a state of financial emergency, saying it could not meet General Fund payroll obligations.

According to city officials, the community of 46,000 residents in San Benito County has about $50 million for all general services, which include police and fire, but the city's expenses are closer to $60 million.

On Wednesday, the city handed out layoff notices, which included civilian employees at the police department.

"These decisions are difficult and deeply personal. They affect dedicated public servants who have contributed to the Hollister community, often for many years," the city said in a statement about the layoffs.

Officials added that the city was implementing "significant corrective measures" and that the financial crisis has developed over "many years."

"The experiences of California cities such as Stockton and Vallejo demonstrate the serious consequences of allowing structural financial problems to remain unresolved. Hollister is determined to confront its challenges before they become irreversible," the city said.

The job cuts were met with pushback by officers and laid off workers raised concerns about public safety.

When Cortez arrived at City Hall on Wednesday, she was heckled by protesters who made comments about her salary. In response, Cortez seemed to motion to the crowd as if she was dishing out money, which brought out boos from people in attendance.

CBS News Bay Area reporter Veronica Macias, who was on scene, asked Cortez if she was mocking the crowd. Cortez did not respond.

In social media posts, the Police Officers Association blamed the situation on the City Manager and called for her firing.

"As we had warned and predicted, Ana Cortez's decisions ground the work of the police department to an immediate halt. Ana is directly and solely responsible for the public safety crisis. She is the only one to blame for the police department's inability to see criminals prosecuted," the POA posted Friday.