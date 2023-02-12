Hit-and-run suspect sought who injured 77-year-old woman in Castro Valley parking lot

CASTRO VALLEY -- The Alameda County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run suspect who struck an elderly woman in a Castro Valley parking lot Saturday evening.

According to a Facebook post by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office account, on Saturday at around 7:25 p.m., deputies responded to the First Presbyterian Church at 2940 Grove Way in Castro Valley after a suspect intentionally hit a 77-year-old female victim in the church parking lot and fled westbound toward Redwood Road.

According to authorities, the unknown black male adult suspect may have brushed against the victim with his vehicle, which caused her to yell at him. The suspect yelled back at the victim before turning the vehicle around and intentionally hitting her. The victim was knocked onto the hood of the car before she fell to the ground. The suspect then fled the scene.

Surveillance camera images of a Castro Valley hit-and-run that injured a 77-year-old woman. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities have released surveillance camera images of the incident.

The suspect vehicle captured in the images was described as a mid-2010s white Nissan Sentra with an unknown license plate.

The investigation is going. We ask anyone with information to please call the Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or leave a message on our Anonymous Tip Line at 510-667-3622.