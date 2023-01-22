Hit-and-run suspect arrested after deadly crash in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police have arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in two injury collisions in San Francisco's Mission District early Sunday morning -- one of them fatal.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, Sunday morning at approximately 2:11 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of 16th Street and Capp Street. Arriving officers found the crash injured an adult female who was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Car damaged in Mission District hit-and-run crash. CBS

Video from the crash scene showed a badly damaged vehicle that had been pushed onto the 16th Street sidewalk by the collision near the entrance to the Victoria Theatre.

A short time later, officers responded to a second collision at 16th and Potrero that involved the driver and vehicle that fled the earlier scene. Arriving officers found one adult male in the victim vehicle and the adult male suspect driver both suffering from injuries.

Aid was rendered to both men and paramedics were called to the scene to transport them to an area hospital for their injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The suspect driver -- who remains in police custody -- suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police did not specify what charges the suspect will face for the two collisions. While an arrest has been made, police said the case is still an open investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.