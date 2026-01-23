Historic San Francisco comes alive through new speaker series at the Clift Hotel

At the Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel, history is not only preserved but also shared through a new speaker series aimed at bringing San Francisco's past to life.

The monthly series, which is free and open to the public, invites both locals and visitors to explore the city's history through talks led by guest speakers with ties to the Bay Area.

"It's really about bringing history back to life — San Francisco history," said Isabelle Matter, general manager of the Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel.

The historic hotel, located near Union Square, first opened in 1915 and welcomed travelers from around the world during San Francisco's Panama-Pacific International Exposition. More than a century later, the Clift continues to embrace its legacy while creating new opportunities for community engagement.

"There is so much that there is to learn, and so I hope that happens when people come to the speaker series," Matter said.

Each month, a new speaker offers a unique perspective on the Bay Area, highlighting different chapters of the region's past while fostering a sense of shared identity and pride among attendees.

"I think it starts with all of us who live here really celebrating what San Francisco is," Matter said.

The series is designed not only to honor the city's rich history but also to create a welcoming space for people to connect in the present.

"We wanted to make it sort of a way for people to get together to socialize and celebrate the city at the same time," Matter said.

The next installment of the series is set for February 19, with free admission through online RSVP.

The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel hopes the speaker series will continue to strengthen ties between the hotel, the community and the city's enduring story.