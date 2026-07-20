1 arrested, 2 sought following weekend burglary in Hillsborough

Authorities on the Peninsula have arrested one person and are searching for two others after a reported burglary in a Hillsborough neighborhood over the weekend.

Shortly after 9:35 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 300 block of West Santa Inez Avenue, near Milford Avenue.

A resident told officers that an SUV parked in front of a neighbor's home and two masked suspects climbed over a gate. Metal clanging was also heard from the side of the home.

Officers soon arrived at the scene and detained the SUV driver. The vehicle was also determined to have stolen license plates.

Other agencies in San Mateo County also responded and a perimeter was established, police said, with drones and K9 teams being used to search the area. Investigators found that a rear window of the home was shattered and that the suspects left behind a backpack with burglary tools, including power tools.

Police said Sunday that the suspects have not been located. The driver, only identified as a woman and a Chilean national, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

No injuries were reported. The home was not occupied at the time of the burglary and the extent of losses was not immediately known.

In a statement , police urged residents on West Santa Inez Avenue and Roblar Avenue to review home surveillance video footage between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday and to share information with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inspector Chung of Hillsborough police at JChung@Hillsborough.net or to call the department at 650-375-7470.