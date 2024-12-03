CHP officers fired upon during Hayward Highway 880 car chase

California Highway Patrol officers in the Hayward office came under fire during a pursuit of a car early Monday morning for allegedly speeding.

CHP officers attempted to stop a gray, 2020 Honda Civic for allegedly speeding on northbound Interstate Highway 880, north of Hayward's A Street, which turns into unincorporated Alameda County., at about 12:20 a.m.

The driver of the Honda allegedly refused to stop and led officers on a chase while a passenger allegedly fired gunshots at officers in at least three instances, according to a CHP press release later Monday.

Officers created distance because of safety concerns for officers and the public, eventually losing sight of the vehicle in Oakland. It was later found abandoned in the city.

Nobody was injured.

The alleged shooting is being investigated by the CHP. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the CHP's Hayward office (510) 489-1500.