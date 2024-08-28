Northbound Highway 680 lanes closed in Pleasanton after big-rig hits overhead sign
All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton were closed Wednesday morning while crews inspected an overhead sign that was struck and damaged by a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at about 3:50 a.m. south of the interchange with Interstate Highway 580 and eventually prompted the full closure of the northbound lanes so the sign could be inspected, CHP officials said.
Drivers are being diverted off the highway to Stoneridge Drive during the closure.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.