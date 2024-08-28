Northbound Highway 680 lanes closed in Pleasanton after big-rig hits overhead sign

All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton were closed Wednesday morning while crews inspected an overhead sign that was struck and damaged by a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 3:50 a.m. south of the interchange with Interstate Highway 580 and eventually prompted the full closure of the northbound lanes so the sign could be inspected, CHP officials said.

Sig-Alert issued for northbound I-680 at Stoneridge Drive. All lanes closed while Caltrans inspects the overhead sign that was struck by a tractor-trailer. pic.twitter.com/Svh2kQaP3M — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) August 28, 2024

Drivers are being diverted off the highway to Stoneridge Drive during the closure.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

