Highway 4 traffic cams lead to arrest of Richmond homicide suspect

RICHMOND -- The alleged 37-year-old gunman with a violent criminal history was in custody Monday after a fatal shooting in Richmond and a manhunt that included using the traffic cameras located along Highway 4.

Richmond police said the incident began just before 10 p.m. on July 14th when Emari Cook, a 26-year-old from Vallejo, was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in Richmond.

Witnesses told police that a suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle, confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.

With the assistance of San Pablo police detectives, an extensive search of the Highway 4 license plate reader system was undertaken.

The vehicle believed to be used in the crime was identified along with the registered owner.

On October 19, the Richmond SWAT team served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Palm Ave. in Martinez for additional evidence related to the case.

The suspct -- Bobby Dee Dozier -- was located inside of the residence and arrested on an outstanding unrelated firearm warrant.

A search of the residence located two firearms, one a short barreled AR-15 pistol and a semi-automatic handgun with an attached selector switch to make the firearm a fully automatic weapon.

The Contra Costa crime lab examined the AR-15 pistol and determined the firearm was a match to the weapon used to kill Cook.

On Thursday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney filed one count of murder and firearm violations against Dozier, who has extensive ties to Richmond.

Dozier has three previous arrests for murder and was convicted in 2010 of manslaughter. He was paroled in September 2020.