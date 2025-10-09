Bill to fast track Highway 37 widening project signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom

A bill seeking to speed up the long-awaited project to widen Highway 37 in the North Bay has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, supporters announced.

Assembly Bill 697 by Asm. Lori Wilson (D-Solano County) streamlines environmental review and permitting for the project, which would widen the roadway to two lanes in each direction. The bill passed unanimously in both the Assembly and State Senate.

"AB 697 represents a major step forward for the people of Solano County and the entire North Bay region," Wilson said in a statement. "This bill will improve the quality of life for thousands of working families by addressing daily congestion, creating good-paying jobs, and protecting the natural environment that makes our region special."

Under AB 697, the bill would allow the project to secure from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife "incidental take" permits of four protected bird and mammal species: the salt marsh harvest mouse, the California Ridgway's rail, the California black rail and the white-tailed kite.

Construction crews would still be required to mitigate impacts on the species, including through habitat restoration.

"AB 697 will ensure that critical near-term improvements to the Highway 37 corridor can move forward in the most environmentally friendly and cost-effective way possible," said Sonoma County Supervisor Mitch Mashburn and STA Board Chair.

Wilson previously said that without the bill, construction would be limited to 10 to 12 weeks per year.

"Based on their life cycles, it would reduce construction time period to basically about three months out of a 12-month year," Wilson told CBS News Bay Area in May.

Connecting all four North Bay counties, about 40,000 daily commuters use Highway 37, which stretches from Novato to Vallejo. A 10-mile stretch between Sears Point and Mare Island is one lane in each direction, making the highway among the most congested in the region.

Along with traffic congestion, the current roadway is often vulnerable to flooding in the winter.