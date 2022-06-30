Watch CBS News
Highway 29 shut down near St. Helena due to hazmat spill

ST. HELENA (CBS SF/BCN) - Officers closed State Highway 29vin both directions near St. Helena on Thursday morning because of a hazardous materials spill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The spill was first reported shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.

Napa County emergency officials said the highway is closed between Stice and Whitehall lanes.

More details were not immediately available about what hazardous materials had spilled in the area.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 12:34 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

