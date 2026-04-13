Big rig overturns on Highway 238 in Hayward after being struck by vehicle
Highway 238 in Hayward was partially closed Monday after a driver crashed into a big rig, causing it to overturn, the California Highway Patrol said.
Around 4:40 p.m., Caltrans issued an alert that the two right lanes of southbound Interstate 280, north of Mission Boulevard, were closed due to an overturned big rig. The #15 exit for Mission Boulevard/East 14th Street was also blocked.
According to the CHP, investigators believe the driver of a Jeep had a medical emergency, lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a big rig.
The big rig overturned, and the driver may have a broken arm. The Jeep driver has complications related to the medical emergency, the CHP said.
Neither vehicle had any passengers.