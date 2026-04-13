Big rig overturns on Highway 238 in Hayward after being struck by vehicle

Highway 238 in Hayward was partially closed Monday after a driver crashed into a big rig, causing it to overturn, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 4:40 p.m., Caltrans issued an alert that the two right lanes of southbound Interstate 280, north of Mission Boulevard, were closed due to an overturned big rig. The #15 exit for Mission Boulevard/East 14th Street was also blocked.

According to the CHP, investigators believe the driver of a Jeep had a medical emergency, lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a big rig.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-238 Southbound, north of Mission Blvd, the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked, as well as the Mission Blvd off ramp, due to a two vehicle crash. Expect significant delay due to the overturned big rig. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/rBXENKgsbz — CHP Hayward (@CHPHayward) April 13, 2026

The big rig overturned, and the driver may have a broken arm. The Jeep driver has complications related to the medical emergency, the CHP said.

Neither vehicle had any passengers.