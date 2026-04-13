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Big rig overturns on Highway 238 in Hayward after being struck by vehicle

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Highway 238 in Hayward was partially closed Monday after a driver crashed into a big rig, causing it to overturn, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 4:40 p.m., Caltrans issued an alert that the two right lanes of southbound Interstate 280, north of Mission Boulevard, were closed due to an overturned big rig. The #15 exit for Mission Boulevard/East 14th Street was also blocked.

According to the CHP, investigators believe the driver of a Jeep had a medical emergency, lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a big rig.

The big rig overturned, and the driver may have a broken arm. The Jeep driver has complications related to the medical emergency, the CHP said.

Neither vehicle had any passengers. 

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