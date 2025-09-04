Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains blocked due to overturned fuel tanker

All lanes of southbound Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains are closed Thursday morning following an injury crash involving an overturned fuel tanker truck, officials said.

Around 7:20 a.m., the Santa Cruz office of the California Highway Patrol said a big-rig crash blocked the roadway near Sugarloaf Road, north of Scotts Valley. Minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The agency announced an hour later that the left lane of northbound 17 near Sugarloaf Road is closed due to the overturned tanker.

🚨 Update: The left lane of NB SR 17 near Sugarloaf Rd is now closed due to an overturned fuel tanker. Please use alternate routes and drive safely! 🛑🚗 https://t.co/MULVJTw1Qt pic.twitter.com/NufWDoaWGe — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) September 4, 2025

Around 9 a.m., CHP officers said the southbound lanes would be closed "for an extended period". Southbound traffic has been diverted to the left lane of northbound 17, while the right lane remains for northbound traffic.

Officers said drivers should expect delays and to use alternate routes. It was not immediately known when all lanes of the highway, connecting the Bay Area with Santa Cruz County, would reopen.