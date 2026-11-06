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For final time, Highway 101 in San Francisco closed for weekend roadwork. Here's what to know.

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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The last in a series of closures of Highway 101 at Hospital Curve in San Francisco for repaving will take place this weekend, Caltrans said.

According to the agency, all southbound lanes of the freeway will be closed between 17th and Cesar Chavez streets. The closure is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 and is expected to finish at 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.

"Completion of this weekend's work will conclude several months of repaving activities and associated weekend closures along the corridor," Caltrans said in a statement.

During the closure, the on ramps at 4th Street, 7th Street and 10th Street will be closed, along with the connector from westbound Interstate 80 to southbound 101. Meanwhile, northbound lanes will remain open throughout the weekend.

Caltrans said drivers should expect delays. Southbound Interstate 280 is being recommended as an alternate route.

The freeway at Hospital Curve, one of the busiest stretches of roadway in the Bay Area, had been closed on three previous weekends over the last two months.

Caltrans said the repaving work is expected to preserve the 101 corridor for the next 40 years.

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