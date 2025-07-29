Ten-car crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco possibly caused by fleeing suspect

A 10-car crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco may have been caused by a suspect fleeing in a stolen vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said on Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., a 38-year-old woman had entered a business on the 200 block of Bayshore Boulevard and assaulted an employee, the CHP said.

She then stole a pickup truck, got onto Highway 101 northbound, and was involved in a 10-car crash near the Vermont off-ramp shortly after, the CHP said.

At least five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect tried to run from the scene, but a CHP officer detained her, the agency said.

The CPH identified her as a 38-year-old woman from El Sobrante and said they are looking into whether she was driving under the influence.