Watch CBS News
Crime

Ten-car crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco possibly caused by fleeing suspect

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

A 10-car crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco may have been caused by a suspect fleeing in a stolen vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said on Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., a 38-year-old woman had entered a business on the 200 block of Bayshore Boulevard and assaulted an employee, the CHP said.

She then stole a pickup truck, got onto Highway 101 northbound, and was involved in a 10-car crash near the Vermont off-ramp shortly after, the CHP said.

At least five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect tried to run from the scene, but a CHP officer detained her, the agency said.

The CPH identified her as a 38-year-old woman from El Sobrante and said they are looking into whether she was driving under the influence. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue