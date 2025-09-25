Large law enforcement action reported along Highway 1 near Devil's Slide on San Mateo County coast

A major law enforcement action was taking place along Highway 1 just south of Devil's Slide along the San Francsico Bay Peninsula, authorities said Thursday.

A social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office reported "a large law enforcement presence" along the coastal highway between Gray Whale Cove State Beach and the Tom Lantos Tunnels.

The Sheriff's Office said it was conducting an active investigation and urged the public to avoid the area, adding that additional updates would be provided as the investigation allowed.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.