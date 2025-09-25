Watch CBS News
Large law enforcement action reported along Highway 1 near Devil's Slide on San Mateo County coast

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Carlos E. Castañeda

CBS San Francisco

A major law enforcement action was taking place along Highway 1 just south of Devil's Slide along the San Francsico Bay Peninsula, authorities said Thursday.

A social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office reported "a large law enforcement presence" along the coastal highway between Gray Whale Cove State Beach and the Tom Lantos Tunnels. 

The Sheriff's Office said it was conducting an active investigation and urged the public to avoid the area, adding that additional updates would be provided as the investigation allowed.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

