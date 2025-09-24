Caltrans to reopen Highway 1 at Regent's Slide in Monterey County in March 2026

A closed portion of scenic Highway 1 in Monterey County is expected to reopen by the first quarter next year, Caltrans announced Tuesday.

Highway 1 at Regent's Slide is now expected to allow through traffic by the end of March 2026, although seasonal weather and additional slide activity could further delay the reopening, Caltrans said.

Regent's Slide, about 40 miles south of Carmel on the Big Sur coastline, originated on February 9, 2024, burying a section of the roadway and resulting in the closure of a 6.8-mile segment of Highway 1. The slide, along with a previously cleared slide six miles south, has prevented through travel on the Big Sur coast since January 2023.

The picturesque stretch of Highway 1 has seen frequent slides in recent years, which have affected businesses that depend on tourism. Dormant and active landslides surround the tectonically active area, and the slide frequency has been exacerbated by recent winter storms.

"We are doing everything in our power to return this vital section of roadway to residents, businesses, and travelers who have demonstrated patience and understanding during the repair effort," said Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades in a prepared statement. "Our work is dedicated to them, and this Regent's Slide reopening estimate allows people to plan ahead and prepare for when Highway 1 is fully reopen once again."

Caltrans says it is using drones and remote-controlled bulldozers and excavators to work without putting workers in danger. Workers have stabilized the slide by installing dowels and steel bars deep into the earth to prevent additional slide activity and allow the project to continue.

To date, some 300,000 cubic yards of soil and rock have been removed from the Regent's Slide area, with 250,000 remaining until completion.

A UC Santa Cruz professor of Earth sciences estimates that large slides on Highway 1 in Big Sur each cost some $50 million to fix, and proposes a toll for motorists to travel the stretch of highway. Caltrans estimates the total cost of repairing Regent's Slide at $82 million.