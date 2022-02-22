Highly Respected Fremont Police Captain Dies Unexpectedly

FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) -- Capt. Frederick "Freddie" Bobbitt Jr., a well-known and highly respected member of the Fremont Police Department, died unexpectedly on Monday. He was 54 years old.

Bobbitt was a member of the department for more than 32 years, working his way of the ranks. His death has left his fellow officers stunned and "in disbelief and shock."

He was also well-known within the local law enforcement community.

Frremont Police Capt. Frederick Bobbitt Fremont Police Department

"We are extremely sad to learn of the passing of Captain Freddie Bobbitt," Alameda County sheriff's spokesman Lt. Ray Kelly said. "He was a big part of the law enforcement community in Alameda County ... He was a friend, mentor and respected leader to many of us who wear the badge. Our condolences to @FremontPD and the Bobbitt family."

Tracy police have classified Bobbitt's death as unattended. He had no known underlying health condition, Fremont spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said.

Bobbitt went to Mission San Jose High School in Fremont and started at the police department as an explorer. He was a detective for years and he had lunch and breakfast regularly with community leaders.

News of his death prompted more than 300 comments on Facebook. Bosques said Bobbitt was well-known outside of Fremont, too.

"This is definitely touching a lot of people," Bosques said.

Bobbitt developed a program for sixth graders that aimed to build trust between the students and police.

"We are saddened by this tragic loss," Fremont Unified School District officials tweeted. "Captain Bobbitt consistently demonstrated his dedication to FUSD's students and our community through kindness and service. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and @FremontPD."

No information on funeral services was available. Fremont police said they will share more information in the coming days on how to support Bobbitt's family and the department.