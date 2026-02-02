Low-flying helicopter seen around San Francisco Bay Area is part of Super Bowl preparations

A helicopter will be conducting flights around the Bay Area to measure expected background radiation ahead of the Super Bowl, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Monday.

The low-altitude flights will be happening through Wednesday and will be conducted by the department's National Nuclear Security Administration.

According to the NNSA, it is a standard preparation and is meant for the protection of public health and safety during the Super Bowl.

"These aerial radiation surveys are a normal and routine part of security and emergency preparedness activities," the NNSA said. "NNSA is making the public aware of the upcoming flights so citizens who see the low-flying aircraft are not alarmed."

The low-altitude flights will be done by a Leonardo AW-139 helicopter with radiation-sensing technology. The NNSA said the helicopter is part of its Nuclear Emergency Support Team.