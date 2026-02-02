Watch CBS News
Low-flying helicopter seen around San Francisco Bay Area is part of Super Bowl preparations

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A helicopter will be conducting flights around the Bay Area to measure expected background radiation ahead of the Super Bowl, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Monday.

The low-altitude flights will be happening through Wednesday and will be conducted by the department's National Nuclear Security Administration.

According to the NNSA, it is a standard preparation and is meant for the protection of public health and safety during the Super Bowl.

"These aerial radiation surveys are a normal and routine part of security and emergency preparedness activities," the NNSA said. "NNSA is making the public aware of the upcoming flights so citizens who see the low-flying aircraft are not alarmed."

The low-altitude flights will be done by a Leonardo AW-139 helicopter with radiation-sensing technology. The NNSA said the helicopter is part of its Nuclear Emergency Support Team. 

