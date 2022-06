Heat advisory in effect across Bay Area; triple-digit temperatures expected

SAN FRANCISCO -- On the first day of summer, a heat advisory was in effect Tuesday morning across the Bay Area.

The heat advisory was in effect at Tuesday was to remain until 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, Heggen said. The advisory covers interior portions of the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, San Francisco Bay shoreline, interior Monterey and San Benito counties, as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s Tuesday, with the Bay Area's warmest spots peaking between 100°-105°. While coastal temperatures will also be a good 10°-15° above-average, onshore winds are expected to keep heat risk levels lower.

FIRST DAY OF SUMMER: The Bay Area is under a Heat Advisory today from 10am-10pm, with LOW humidity also a concern for fire weather conditions. 🔥☀️ pic.twitter.com/pwftwcjgS1 — Jessica Burch (@jessthemet) June 21, 2022

The North Bay interior mountain areas will also see breezy north and northwest winds, particularly on the mountain tops and ridges of eastern Sonoma and Napa counties, which will bring elevated fire risks to those areas.

Also Tuesday, Sonoma County issued its own heat alert in response to the weather service's heat advisory. The heat alert applies to inland areas of the county, where high temperatures are forecast in the high 90s and low 100s. Santa Rosa is forecast to reach 103 degrees.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Bay Area residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Additionally, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone who works or spends time outside Tuesday is advised to take extra precautions and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible. Residents in warmer areas should know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1 immediately in the event of a person experiencing heat stroke.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service on Tuesday posted some reminders on staying safe in hot weather to its Twitter account.

Hot weather returns today for inland areas. Stay hydrated and take cooling breaks if you'll be outdoors. Also remember to look before you lock! #cawx pic.twitter.com/gOugt6g9Op — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 21, 2022

The heat, combined with expected motor vehicle exhaust, has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue a Spare the Air alert for smog on Tuesday.