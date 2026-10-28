Tesla semi catches fire on I-880 in Hayward, blocks freeway for hours

All lanes of Interstate 880 in Hayward are open Wednesday morning after an electric Tesla semitruck caught fire on the freeway during the Tuesday evening commute.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire was first reported in the southbound direction of the freeway between Winton Avenue and the Highway 92 interchange around 5:35 p.m. Officials closed the freeway in both directions due to the potential risk of hazardous chemical smoke.

Scene of a fire involving a Tesla semitruck on Interstate 880 in Hayward on Oct. 27, 2026. California Highway Patrol

The northbound direction of the freeway reopened shortly before 9 p.m., while the southbound lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m. Additional details about the fire was not immediately available.

There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.