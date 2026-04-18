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Driver in stolen vehicle at Hayward sideshow crashes into semitruck

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

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Hayward police said a driver at a large sideshow early Saturday morning crashed into a semitruck.

Around 1:45 a.m., police were called to Clawiter and Depot roads for a report of a sideshow involving around 60 vehicles. While on the way, police said they were told that one driver had crashed into a semitruck.

Police described the vehicle as a blue Chevy Camaro with no plates and said it was abandoned at the scene. During their investigation, officers said they learned the vehicle was stolen out of San Jose.

People running toward the scene of a crash at a sideshow
Hayward police said no injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a semitruck during a sideshow Saturday morning. CBS News Bay Area

Video shows the driver of the blue Camaro crashing into a semitruck that was stopped at the intersection, and it also shows the driver hitting at least one person prior to the crash.

Police said no one was injured in the crash with the semitruck and that they have not received any reports of injuries. 

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