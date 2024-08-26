Hayward police search for suspect in deadly shooting

Police in Hayward are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that has left at least one victim dead, according to authorities.

According to the Hayward Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in area of the 22000 block of Santa Clara St. near the Nimitz Freeway shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found one victim who was declared deceased at the scene, police said.

Police did not provide a suspect description, but confirmed that no one is currently in custody for the shooting. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.