Watch CBS News
Local News

Hayward police ask for public's help finding missing 12-year-old girl

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:43

HAYWARD – Police in Hayward are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday.

Camila Coto-Jovel was last seen near the 24000 block of Park Street in Hayward; authorities believe she is staying with a friend in an unincorporated area of Hayward. 

Missing Hayward girl Camila Coto-Jovel
Missing Hayward girl Camila Coto-Jovel Hayward Police Department

Coto-Jovel is a Latina, five feet two inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black pajama pants with white dots, white shoes, and carrying a black backpack with white stripes. 

If you know her whereabouts or if you are allowing Coto-Jovel to stay inside your home, please contact the Hayward Police immediately at (510) 293-7000 so that she can be safely returned to her parents.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 9:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.