Man shot behind Hayward industrial complex dies, suspect on the run, police say

HAYWARD – Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting behind an industrial complex late Saturday night in Hayward.

Police said reports came in around 11:45 p.m. for a shooting near the rear of an industrial complex near Industrial Boulevard and Depot Road.

This is where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

This is Haywards 14th homicide this year, police said.

No suspect is in custody at this point. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department.