Fire burns in residential area near Hayward following reported explosion

A large fire was burning near Hayward Thursday morning following a reported explosion in a residential area.

The fire was burning multiple structures on East Lewelling Boulevard just west of Mission Boulevard and south of Interstate Highway 238 in the unincorporated community of Ashland.

A view from above the fire showed widespread debris scattered around the fire area.

Crews at the scene of a fire on Lewelling Blvd. in the community of Ashland on Dec. 11, 2025. CBS

The Alameda County Fire Department said its crews responded to a possible explosion and fire, and there were possible injuries. At least two ambulances were seen arriving at the fire scene, and one victim was seen being transported on a stretcher.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.