Shooting near Hayward grocery store leaves 1 dead, police say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

An investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed near a Hayward grocery store Saturday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened near the Lucky's grocery store on Mission Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. 

Police said a victim, an unknown age male, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. 

No one is in custody as police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Hayward Police Department. 

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

