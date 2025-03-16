Shooting near Hayward grocery store leaves 1 dead, police say

Shooting on Mission Boulevard in Hayward leaves 1 dead

Shooting on Mission Boulevard in Hayward leaves 1 dead

Shooting on Mission Boulevard in Hayward leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed near a Hayward grocery store Saturday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened near the Lucky's grocery store on Mission Boulevard around 9:15 p.m.

Police said a victim, an unknown age male, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

No one is in custody as police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Hayward Police Department.