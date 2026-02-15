Hayward driver hits, kills woman who was walking with child

A driver in Hayward hit and killed a woman and injured a child on Saturday evening, police said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a 59-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy were in a crosswalk near West Tennyson Road and Baldwin Street when they were struck by a vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital, but the woman was pronounced dead. The boy had facial fractures and is expected to survive.

Police said the driver was found at the scene and identified him only as a 60-year-old Hayward resident. According to police, he was cooperating with investigators, and investigators said neither drugs nor alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

"The driver's identity is not being released at this time," Hayward police said.

The boy's name will not be released as he is a juvenile. And the woman's name will be released once next of kin are notified and the coroner's office formally identifies her.