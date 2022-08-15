Have you seen this vehicle?; SF police offer $50,000 reward in April double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives released a photo Monday of the vehicle connected to an April San Francisco shooting that left two victims dead and two others wounded and announced a $50,000 reward in the case.

San Francisco police were hopeful the two developments would bring in leads to locate the shooter.

san francisco april homicide-suspects vehicle sfpd

According to SF police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a playground located on the 600 block of Brunswick Ave. at approximately 4:39 p.m. on April 3, 2022.

When they arrived, the officers discovered four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital.

Two victims -- Kieran Carlson and Brandon Alexander Cheese -- succumbed to their wounds and were pronounced deceased in the hospital. Two other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

sf-homicide-victims-kieran-carlson-and-brandon-alexander-cheese sfpd

The San Francisco police have authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification arrest, and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder.

Thie suspect vehicle was described as a 2018-2022 Honda Accord.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Sergeant Nico Discenza #485 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-9069 during business hours, by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and beginning the text message with SFPD.