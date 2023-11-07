Have a $2 bill laying around? It could be worth thousands

Your $2 bill could be worth thousands Your $2 bill could be worth thousands 00:35

If you have any old $2 bills laying around, they could be worth thousands of dollars.

Some newer bills, such as those printed in 2003, could have significant value.

According to Heritage Auctions, the largest auction house in the world that deals with currency, a $2 bill from 2003 with a very low serial number recently sold at auction for $2,400. Later, it resold for $4,000.

The auction site U.S. Currency Auctions estimates that uncirculated $2 bills from nearly every year up to 1917 are worth at least $1,000.

If you've got a $2 bill with a red seal, it can sell for $3 to $2,500. Those with brown or blue seals can sell for hundreds of dollars.

An 1869 $2 Legal Tender note, known as a Rainbow Note among collectors, can sell for more than $3,000. If you're interested, there's one listed on eBay for $7,999. This one listed on Heritage Auction's website is expected to sell for at least $12,000.

The U.S. Currency Education Program says that as of 2017, there were 1.2 billion $2 bills in circulation, with a face value of $2.4 billion.

For most of their history, $2 bills have been unpopular, being viewed as unlucky or simply awkward to use in cash

exchanges, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing says. They were also often returned to the Treasury with corners torn off, making them mutilated currency and unfit for reissue.

You can find a complete list of the values of collectible $2 bills at uscurrencyauctions.com.