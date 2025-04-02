Hate running? A San Francisco group is planning to host a "sit club"

SF friend group planning to host a "sit club" for those want to ditch running

A great idea has the power to bring people to their feet, unless that idea is about sitting down.

So when the thought of a "sit club" dawned on Danielle Egan, naturally, she was sitting around.

"We were kind of just like, sitting around, just joking about different stuff we could work on," Egan said.

She is part of a friend group of twenty-something tech workers living in San Francisco that has made creative event planning a hallmark of their social circle.

One of the group's organizers, Mackenzie Sharp, said they recently planned a meetup tailored toward a very narrow audience that was a surprising hit.

"We invited everyone named Alex to the beach that day and you could only come if you were named Alex, or a plus one of Alex, or like a derivative. Alexandria. Alexis," Sharp said.

This time, they were targeting a kind of San Francisco trope of ever-popular run clubs being a forum used more for dating or socializing than fitness.

"They don't even like running," Egan joked. "And they're meeting other people who don't even like running, and so you're bonding over a shared interest neither of you have. So, I think it's funnier to be like, you don't even like running. Let's cut out the worst part of run club, which is running, and just sit."

So, sit is what they plan to do. The group is organizing an event for Saturday in Golden Gate Park, in which participants are encouraged to "BYOC," bring your own chairs, and take a load off.

Sharp and Egan said they haven't nailed down a precise location, but pointed to an invitation circulating with more than 500 "yes" RSVPs.

"It should bring a lot of people together. A huge sit," Egan said.

To follow details for the Sit Club event or to RSVP, visit the online invitation.