Hang glider who crashed at Fort Funston in stable condition

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) -- A hang glider that crashed at Fort Funston in San Francisco on Monday evening is in stable condition, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

SFFD first reported the crash at 6:05 p.m.

According to authorities, an adult hang glider made a "hard landing" and fell ten feet before landing on their head.

The person is going to be "okay," according to the fire department.

It is not known why the crash occurred.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 9:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

