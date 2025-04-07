Watch CBS News
Convicted felon arrested, weapons found during welfare check in Half Moon Bay

An investigation stemming from a child protective services case in San Mateo County led to the arrest of a man suspected of being a felon in possession of firearms, the Sheriff's Office said Friday. 

On March 29, deputies were sent to the 400 block of Wavecrest Road in Half Moon Bay to carry out a welfare check on a CPS case, the Sheriff's Office said. 

As a result of that investigation, search warrants were issued on March 31 for several locations associated with a felon who is a Half Moon Bay resident. 

hmb-weapons-welfare-check-040725.jpg
Weapons seized during a welfare check in Half Moon Bay on March 31, 2025. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Marcel Dodge, 41, was allegedly found to be a felon in possession of three assault rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, gun parts and accessories, illegal fireworks and an illegal ballistic vest. The Sheriff's Office said there were so many fireworks discovered that a bomb unit had to assist in their recovery. 

Dodge was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, assault weapons, ammo, a ballistic vest, a firearm with a serial number, and unpermitted fireworks.  

