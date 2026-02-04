Trial for Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect Chunli Zhao set for early 2027

A judge in San Mateo County has set a trial date in early 2027 for the man accused of killing seven farmworkers during a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.

According to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office, the trial against 68-year-old Chunli Zhao has been set for Jan. 25, 2027. If the date holds, the trial would begin more than four years after the shooting.

Zhao is facing seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after he allegedly shot eight people at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23, 2023. At the time, authorities said the shootings were an apparent case of workplace violence.

FILE - Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Zhao, a farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool,File) Shae Hammond / AP

In a hearing on Friday, the DA's office had asked the judge for the trial to begin in September, while the defense said they would not be ready until 2027. The judge told defense attorneys that the date is a firm date, and they must be ready to proceed, according to prosecutors.

Zhao is accused of shooting several people at the California Terra Gardens where he worked, killing four and wounding a fifth victim. He is also accused of fatally shooting three more people at Concord Farms, where he was previously an employee, before surrendering to authorities.

In 2024, Zhao pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied all allegations against him. Last year, the DA's office said they were seeking the death penalty against Zhao.

An executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019 has suspended the state's use of the death penalty and closed the state's execution chamber at San Quentin but did not change the sentencing of any inmates.

Zhao remains in custody without bail.