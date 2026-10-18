Driver suspected of DUI in Half Moon Bay crash that injured 2 children

A San Francisco man is suspected of having been under the influence when he crashed into two children in Half Moon Bay, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, a driver traveling near Grandview Boulevard and Golden Gate Avenue struck two 6-year-olds who were riding a bike, the sheriff's office said.

The driver left the scene, but a witness described the vehicle and driver, which helped investigators find him. The sheriff's office said he was found trying to hide in a wooded area near Bancroft Avenue.

He was identified by the sheriff's office as 37-year-old Robert Schumann. According to the sheriff's office, he is suspected of having been driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing bodily injury, hit-and-run resulting in injury, driving with a suspended license with a DUI conviction, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol over .01 on probation.

The two children were seriously injured and are in stable condition.