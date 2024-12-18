Watch CBS News
Suspect out on bail arrested in Half Moon Bay for multiple crimes

A suspect who was out on bail was arrested early Monday morning in Half Moon Bay on suspicion of multiple crimes including burglary, possession of drugs and possession of stolen property, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday at around 1:15 a.m., deputies were patrolling the city of Half Moon Bay when they made contact with a known probationer at the Chevron located in the 300 block of North Cabrillo Highway.

The suspect, Jose A. Reyes Neri, 42, was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs, paraphernalia and multiple suspected stolen items.

Deputies ultimately identified the owners of the items, including a local Half Moon Bay business that had unknowingly been burglarized Sunday evening.

Reyes Neri was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, committing a felony while out on bail, petty theft and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

