Guerneville family living in a motel after tree falls on their home

As the Bay Area braces for another storm to end the year, North Bay residents are still recovering from the aftermath of a brutal week of storm-related damage just before Christmas Day.

A massive redwood tree fell onto Cristobal Montano's home in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

"We're just hoping and praying insurance will help us like they said they were going to do," said Montano.

Montano came back to survey the damage.

"This is the shed area. The tree destroyed that. This is the kitchen. It split right through our kitchen," said Montano.

He said it narrowly missed his 3-year-old daughter's crib. Montano's family is still waiting for insurance officials to inspect their home in Guerneville

"We're struggling right now. We're a big family and staying at hotels. It's pretty rough," said Montano.

They placed a tarp atop their roof, hoping to salvage any items from more water damage before the next storm arrives.

Nearby neighbors have been wary.

"It was raining and then wind gusts. The remaining trees started swaying. I couldn't get my shoes on fast enough," said a nearby Guerneville resident.

"We're super grateful we're alive. That's what's most important," said Montano.

Montano's father is a handyman who's been working in the area for 30 years and finally saved enough to buy a house.

Dave Bisho is a family friend who helped set up an online fundraising effort.

"This is the very least we can do. This house, they just bought. Now, a tree fell on it and almost took out a child," said Bisho.

"It helps us keep our heads up knowing there are people who do care and that there are good people out there," said Montano.

As Montano's multi-generational family of seven continues to stay at a motel in two rooms, they're waiting for insurance to provide a more permanent place as the long process to rebuild begins.

As of Tuesday night, more than $7,000 has been donated via a fundraising page to help the Montano family.