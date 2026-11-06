Great America theme park in Santa Clara confirms farewell season in 2027

After five decades in operation, California's Great America theme park in Santa Clara will be closing after the 2027 season, the park announced.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, which operates the park, announced Friday that the park's final day of operation will be on Labor Day, September 6.

"For more than five decades, this Santa Clara theme park has brought people together, created family traditions and served as the backdrop for unforgettable memories," said Dave Vosejpka, the park's manager. "The Farewell Season is an opportunity for generations of Bay Area guests to return, spend time with family and friends, and revisit the attractions and traditions that have made the park in Santa Clara, California such a meaningful part of the community."

The company announced in 2022 that they opted not to extend the park's land lease, which expires in June 2028.

Great America opened in 1976 as part of the nation's Bicentennial celebration. Over five decades, the park welcomed tens of millions of guests.

The 2027 season is scheduled to begin in March. A specific date has not been announced.