Watch CBS News
Local News

Grass fire threatens homes, forces evacuations in Manteca

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MANTECA — Evacuations were briefly ordered due to a growing grass fire in Manteca, officials said Monday.

The Manteca Fire said the fire originated at around 2:40 p.m. and was in the area of McKinley Avenue and Bronzan Road on the west side of the city.

Multiple residential buildings in the area are threatened. Manteca Fire said the evacuations applied to Bronzan Road and officials were helping people and their animals get to safety. The McKinley off-ramp there was also closed due to zero visibility caused by the smoke and flames.

However, just after 4:30 p.m., the Manteca Police Department said homes were no longer threatened by the fire as firefighters had gotten the flames under control.

Lathrop Fire had personnel respond to assist Manteca Fire, and additional resources were called to the scene.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 3:39 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.