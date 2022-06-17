Grass fire burns 200 acres in Pittsburg; evacuations lifted as forward progress stopped

PITTSBURG -- A grass fire burned at least 200 acres in Pittsburg Friday morning, prompting a number of evacuations before forward progress was stopped and the fire contained.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m., forcing mandatory evacuation orders for homes north of Jacqueline Drive, south of West Leland Road, east of Bailey Road and west of San Remo Way and San Remo Court.

Firefighters said some homes were threatened by the fire, but evacuations were lifted after crews were able to contain it shortly after 6 a.m.

Residents were asked to use caution when returning to homes to avoid interfering with crews & equipment in area. Extensive mop up were expected for several hours.

There was no word on a cause but some residents reported hearing fireworks in the area.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to structures.

