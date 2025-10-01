Parts of Golden Gate National Recreation Area closed as government shutdown begins

National Park Service officials said some sites within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area are closed, as the first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years is underway.

"This moment is a powerful reminder that national parks are essential to our economy, our environment, and our sense of community," Christine Lehnertz, President & CEO of the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, said in a statement to CBS News Bay Area. "Our commitment to these parks, and the people who love them, remains unwavering."

The shutdown began shortly after midnight on Wednesday as lawmakers on Capitol Hill failed to resove a dispute over spending. The previous shutdown was in 2018 and lasted for 34 days, the longest in history.

As of Wednesday, Muir Woods National Monument is closed. A statement on the monument's website said parking reservations would be refunded.

ACE Parking Management, which provides parking and shuttle reservations to Muir Woods, said future reservations continue to be accepted, but reservations may be automatically canceled and refunded if the shutdown continues.

At the Fort Point National Historic Site at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge, the parking lot and interior are closed, along with a stretch of Long Avenue and Marine Drive. Meanwhile, restrooms would remain open.

Officials said Alcatraz is closed Wednesday due to a preplanned construction project that is relocating offices and programs from the Prison Hospital Wing. Alcatraz is set to reopen with regular hours on Thursday, October 2.

"The office relocation is necessary for the next phase of construction for the seismic stabilization and rehabilitation work funded through the Legacy Restoration Fund," said a statement on the Alcatraz website.

Meanwhile, The Presidio is not being impacted by the shutdown.

A statement from the Presidio Trust, which operates the park, said, "The Presidio will remain open and the Presidio Trust will operate as usual in the event of a federal government shutdown. This is because we earn our operating funds."

Elsewhere in San Francisco, the park headquarters at Fort Mason is closed, while restrooms, the Upper Fort Mason parking lots and Lower Fort Mason is open. Fort Funston is open, along with Lands End, except for restrooms operated by the National Park Service.

Some Golden Gate National Recreation Area sites have parking lots closed but will keep restrooms open, including Baker Beach in San Francisco, Stinson Beach, Muir Beach and the Muir Beach Overlook in Marin County.

At the Marin Headlands, closed sites include the Point Bonita Lighthouse, Nike Missile Site and Battery Townsley. Restrooms, the parking lot at Rodeo Beach and the Northwest Commuter Parking Lot remain open.

In San Mateo County, Milagra Ridge, Rancho Corral de Tierra and the Phleger Estate are open, but access to Mori Point is closed.

A full list of closures can be found on the Golden Gate National Recreation Area website.