Good Samaritan, Coast Guard rescue three people from burning vessel off of Stinson Beach

Three people were rescued Friday from a burning vessel off of Stinson Beach after a good Samaritan vessel reported the fire, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Sunday.

Watchstanders got a distress call just before noon from the good Samaritan, who told them that there was a vessel with smoke coming from it roughly five miles west of the beach, with a person waving their arms on board.

A lifeboat crew and a helicopter crew were launched, officials said, but by the time they arrived the good Samaritan had rescued all three boaters from the burning vessel.

The vessel then sunk, according to officials.

Coast Guard crew members transferred the rescued boaters to the lifeboat. None of the boaters sustained any injuries requiring care, officials said. They were taken to Pier 45, where their vessel had departed from before it caught fire and sunk.

The master of the vessel told the Coast Guard that it began rapidly taking on water through an engine compartment on its stern side, before eventually sinking.

The cause of the fire and sinking of the vessel is under investigation.