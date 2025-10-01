Warriors announce signings of Jonathan Kuminga, Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry

The Golden State Warriors announced a flurry of offseason deals, confirming earlier reports of veteran additions and the re-signing of restricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Following weeks of speculation about his status, the team said late Tuesday it agreed to a deal with the 28-year-old Kuminga, adding that, per team policy, the terms of the agreement were not released. Published reports indicate the agreement is a two-year deal worth up to $48.5 million. The deal reportedly includes a second-year team option for the Warriors, or another team if Kuminga is traded during this season, to void and rework a new deal after the season.

Kuminga, who missed about 11 weeks last season with an ankle injury, averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes over 47 games, including 10 starts.

Following Kuminga's signing, the Warriors announced on Wednesday the additions of free agent center Al Horford, free agent guard and former Warrior De'Anthony Melton, and Stephen Curry's brother, free agent guard Seth Curry.

(L-R) Jonathan Kuminga, Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry Ellen Schmidt/Elsa/Joshua Gateley/David Jensen/Getty Images

The 39-year-old Horford joins the Warriors after spending the last four seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning an NBA title in 2024. Horford, a consistent threat from the 3-point arc, appeared in 60 games (42 starts) with the Celtics last season, averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.7 minutes per contest. The 18-year NBA veteran has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks, and is a five-time NBA All-Star selection.

Melton, who originally signed with the Warriors in July 2024, is returning to Golden State after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets last December as part of the deal to acquire Dennis Schröder, now with the Sacramento Kings. The 27-year-old Melton did not appear in a game for Brooklyn as he was recovering from a torn ACL suffered while playing for the Warriors. In six games (2 starts) for Golden State last season, Melton averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Seth Curry will team up with his older brother Steph on the same team for the first time since 2013, when Seth briefly joined the Warriors during the 2013 preseason before being waived. While his more famous older brother is renowned for his three-point shooting prowess, Seth Curry led the NBA in three-point percentage last year while playing for the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 45.6% (83-of-182) from the three-point arc in 68 games.

The 35-year-old Curry is an 11-year NBA veteran, and has also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors also announced that the team had re-signed free agent guard and fan favorite Gary Payton II, and signed guard Pat Spencer to a two-way contract.