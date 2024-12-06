Golden State Valkyries select 11 players through WNBA expansion draft

The Golden State Valkyries selected center Iliana Rupert from Atlanta, guards Veronica Burton of Connecticut and Carla Leite of Dallas and forward Maria Conde from Chicago with their initial picks of the WNBA expansion draft on Friday, the first players for the new Bay Area franchise that's set to begin play next season.

Golden State rounded out its 11-woman roster with Indiana center Temi Fagbenle; Las Vegas guard Kate Martin; forwards Steph Talbot of Los Angeles, Cecilia Zandalasini of Minnesota, Kayla Thornton of New York and Monique Billings of Phoenix; and Washington guard Julie Vanloo. The Valkyries did not choose a player from Seattle.

"It's a long process but it's also a great process for us," coach Natalie Nakase said. "We kind of did this cycle, where we collaborate, we discuss and then we go watch film, then do it again ... and that went over and over again for about two months. And finally we decided, we picked the best players that fit our culture. So we're excited and can't wait to get going."

This marked the WNBA's first expansion draft in 16 years since the Atlanta Dream joined the league in 2008.

Golden State was free to acquire the contract or negotiating rights to one player from each of the other 12 WNBA teams. The Valkyries can also choose one player from the league who's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Valkyries will play at Chase Center, the 5-year-old home of the Golden State Warriors, and practice across the bay in the organization's Oakland training facility.

Warriors star Draymond Green sported a Valkyries jersey with No. 25 on the back — for the inaugural campaign of 2025 — while sitting out injured during Thursday's win over the Houston Rockets.