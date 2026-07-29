Golden State Valkyries to play Phoenix Mercury. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries play the Phoenix Mercury after Kaitlyn Chen scored 20 points in the Valkyries' 90-82 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Mercury are 6-10 in Western Conference games. The Valkyries are 7-5 in Western Conference play. Golden State ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Kayla Thornton averaging 5.0.

Phoenix is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Golden State allows to opponents. Golden State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Phoenix gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Valkyries won 87-81 in the last matchup on June 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahleah Copper is averaging 20.5 points for the Mercury. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.4 points, seven rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Veronica Burton is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 84.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points per game.

Valkyries: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. PDT

Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

On TV: KPIX+ (channel 44) in the Bay Area and KMAX 31 (channel 31) in Sacramento

Online: On CBS Sports app and at cbssports.com/watch/wnba/

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App, ESPN Sacramento 1320