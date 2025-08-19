Golden State Valkyries will play Phoenix Mercury at Ballhalla. Here's how to watch

Watch: A behind-the-scenes look at a Golden State Valkyries broadcast on KPIX

The Golden State Valkyries will play the first of back-to-back games against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday in Ballhalla.

Golden State is currently 0-2 against the Mercury, having lost 86-77 on June 5 and 78-77 on July 14. This week's games will give them the chance to even the season series.

In the July game, Veronica Burton led the Valkyries in points, assists, and blocks. She also had a team-high 16 points in their Sunday game.

There are only 10 games left this season for the Valkyries, and they currently hold a playoff spot in 7th, with an 18-16 record. The 8th, 9th and 10th-ranked teams are only behind by at most two games.

How to watch Valkyries vs. Mercury

How: Local TV KPIX+44

When: Aug. 19, 2025, at 7 p.m.