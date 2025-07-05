Golden State Valkyries will face No. 1 Minnesota Lynx. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries are on the road Saturday and will face the Minnesota Lynx, who remain undefeated on their home court.

Heading into the match-up, the No. 6 Valkyries have a 9-7 record, and the Lynx are 15-2, a record that puts them at the top of the WNBA.

The Valkyries are ranked the second-best defensive team in the league, and their defense will get put to the test as they face Napheesa Collier, who leads the WNBA in points per game. As a team, the Lynx are second in PPG.

The Lynx are also currently the top-rated defensive team, but the Valkyries will likely look to continue their momentum following a dominating 84-57 against the Seattle Storm.

Monique Billings, Stephanie Talbot, Kayla Thornton, Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes, who led last game with 21 points, are the projected starters for the Valkyries. The Lynx are expected to start Bridget Carleton, Napheesa Collier, Alanna Smith, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams.

In their last match-up, the Valkyries lost to the Lynx 86-75

How to watch

What: Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota

When: 5 p.m., July 5, 2025

How: Local TV KPIX 5